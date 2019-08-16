|
|
Bruce H. McCabe
Kaukauna - Bruce H. McCabe "Grandpa Bruce", age 71, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a hard-fought battle with heart disease. He was born on January 7, 1948, son of the late Clayton "Sputs" and Kathleen (Femal) McCabe.
Bruce attended Holy Cross grade school and graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1966. He proudly served in the U.S. Airforce stationed in Berlin, Germany from 1966-1970. While there, he gladly participated in Greco-Roman wrestling, football, and especially enjoyed rugby. Since the age of 18 he has been employed by Thilmany Pulp & Paper (currently Ahlstrom Munksjö), holding the title of "professional popcorn maker." Being a perfectionist, it served him well to be the last "old school" go-to guy. He was a very dedicated customer service employee that took pride in his work.
Bruce and Sue were married September 26, 1986 and traveled all over the country following their children and grandchildren's sporting events. It is what he lived for! Numerous times he would help them "tweak" their skills whether they wanted him to or not.
He was an avid and loving teacher of the fundamentals, always striving to give his "students" an edge. It never mattered how young or old you were, "Grandpa Bruce" tirelessly tried to teach you something new. Grandchildren were his everything. Along with them, anyone willing to learn, he was willing to teach. Ultimately, he BELIVED IN EVERYONE! Bruce was a true, kind and gentle man that lived to give. It is with true regret that his knowledge of sports has ceased. Yet if his "students" listened closely, that knowledge will never die. Pass it on, and he will live forever. Per his wishes, his basketball court will always remain open. So please continue to come and help carry on his legacy. He would love that!
It is with utmost respect that the family would like to personally thank Laura Tucker VA-Primary Care APRN, Dr. "H" (Harold Boccheciamp) and their staff for fighting the good fight until the end. You served him well. Also, a huge thanks for the tremendously quick response from the Kaukauna Fire Department that made it possible for the family to say their final good-byes. Although his grandson, Jordan, who was in-flight, couldn't quite make it, Grandpa Bruce gave him a final nod by leaving this life at 5:05 p.m., in honor of his jersey number.
Bruce is survived by his "lovely" wife Sue (as he listed in his phone); children: Marisa (Steve) Binkowski, Jackie (Cory) Disch, Matt (Gayle) McCabe and Katie McCabe (special friend Heath Buechel); grandchildren: Nicole Litscher, Brandon (Stephanie) Kircher, Lisa Kircher, Alyssa and Brianna Binkowski, Nathan, Kaelynn and Aubrey Disch, Jordan and Madison McCabe, Croix VanAbel (and his father Kyle); great grandchildren: Nicholas and Ronin Litscher, Ezra and Beckett Kircher; sister, Kitty (Rick) Jedwabny; brother, Jeff (Barb) McCabe; favorite mother-in-law, Joan and father-in-law, "pooor" Francie Gerow; in-laws: Patty (Tom) Mooney, Daniel Gerow, Mary Ann Stingle, Amy (Kevin) Schroeder and Linda (Gary) Tessen; Godchild Emily (Stingle) VanKauwenberg, foreign exchange student Szymon "Shimmy" Majtas, and longtime friends Denny and Nancy Lauer. Along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Sputs and Kathleen McCabe and his beloved son, Kevin.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Holy Cross "Carl Giordana" Gymnasium, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna (use the Sarah Street/Gym entrance by the parking lot). Visitation will continue in the gym on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. In honor of Bruce's love of sports, please wear sports casual clothing including jerseys, hats, polos or Kaukauna attire. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial for local veterans will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019