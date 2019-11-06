|
Bruce Stuhr
Marion - Bruce A. Stuhr, age 65, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 4, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah.
Bruce Allen Stuhr was born at Tigerton Hospital to Elmer and Helen (Schmidt) Stuhr. He grew up on the family farm in the Town of Grant, Shawano County, and graduated from Marion High School in 1972. He was united in marriage on August 2, 1975 to Jacqueline M. Young at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marion.
Bruce worked for Welch Fire Equipment in Marion for just over 30 years and during this time he also was employed by the City of Marion for a few years. The couple took a venture out to Las Vegas where they were there from October 2000 to April 2001. When they returned, he started working at Custom Fab & Body in Marion, until his retirement in 2018.
Bruce was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, served as Mayor for the City of Marion in 2004, and was a volunteer fireman for 35 years. He served as Fire Chief with the Marion Fire Department for 13 years. Bruce also owned and operated Custom Body & Paint in Marion from 2006 - 2016.
Bruce was a true craftsman who enjoyed refurbishing cars and trucks for his nephews and nieces. Recently he just finished completely restoring his '78 Ford Bronco. He loved watching NASCAR and helping out the Doug Blashe race team at Shawano Speedway for many years. Bruce liked woodworking, camping, fishing; and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Jackie; a son, Joseph (Melissa) Stuhr of Marion; three grandchildren, Jaden and Ella Stuhr of Marion, and Joshua (Stuhr) Chapman of Scottsboro, AL; and a daughter-in-law, Yuki (Kurihara) Stuhr of Green Bay. There are three sisters: Gloria Krieser of Marion, Virginia Kauffman of Tigerton, and Beverly (Carl) Wudstrack of Tigerton. There are four brothers: Don (Jeanette) Stuhr of Tigerton, Evan (Susan) Stuhr of Tigerton, Eugene (Sharon) Stuhr of Marion, and Elmer (Karen) Stuhr of New London. He is further survived by his maternal father-in-law, Norman (Carol) Young of Marion; brother-in-law, Dennis (Shirley) Young of Seymour; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Steve) Heuer of Readfield; special friends, Bill and Pat Adams of Marion; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; a son Joshua Stuhr; a sister Ardys Stuhr; and maternal mother-in-law Joan (nee Otto) Young.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 11th at 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 318 E. Garfield Ave., Marion, with Rev. Roald Harswick officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Marion. The visitation will continue on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019