Bryce Griffin
New London - Bryce J. Griffin, age 24, left us much too soon on Sunday, June 28, 2020, due to a motor vehicle accident. Bryce was born on June 3, 1996, in Appleton.
Bryce worked for the Waters, C&B rental, Sturm Foods, and presently with Lorge Plumbing, learning a new trade. From a very young age to the present Bryce had a love of demolition derbies. It started with Tonka trucks, Legos, Knex, and re-enforced 12 pack cartons. He watched his Dad build derby cars and started to do it too. He won many trophies, always a "hard-hitter"! (Now his daughter, Alexis watches him!) His love of dirt-bike racing re-appeared in the shape of his recently purchased Harley-Davison motorcycle.
Bryce was a great son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandson, nephew, friend, and an awesome daddy! He loved his little girl so much and she loved him right back-"Daddy's Girl". If you were his friend he was loyal and true. He was there for you. His smile and big heart will be missed.
Bryce leaves behind many of us who will miss him SO much, daughter Alexis Griffin, father Rob (Tracy Schmidt), mother Jenny Griffin, brothers: Cody, Ty (Carissa), their children: Aaliyah and Greyson (Bryce's Godson); Tracy's daughter Hailey Schmidt; Alexis's mother Natasha Pirk (the love of his life); paternal grandparents, Roger and Ellie Griffin; maternal grandparents, Dave and Patty Wroblewski. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, special cousins, his derby family, many close friends, and his beloved dogs Duke and Bandit.
He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Uncles Rory Griffin and Steve Wroblewski, cousins, and his favorite "Little Sister" Kelli Jean Prinsen.
The funeral service will be limited to family members only due to restrictions on large gatherings. The family asks that nonfamily members plan on attending the visitation at the funeral home or at the church prior to the funeral ceremony. The funeral will be recorded and put up on our website www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com following the service.
Funeral Mass for Bryce will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, in New London from 4-8 p.m. and also at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
A gathering will be held at the "Griffin Derby Shop" (Rob's house) following the services.
Bryce, we will always miss you and we'll love you and keep you in our hearts forever. And we promise to love & care for the little piece of you that you left behind for us - sweet little Alexis, "Daddy's Girl". Till we meet again all the wonderful memories you left us will keep you with us.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.