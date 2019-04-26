|
|
Budd A. Smith
Waupaca - Budd Arnold Smith, age 94, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born April 12, 1925 in Waupaca County to Elmer and Emma (Nicolaisen) Smith. Budd was baptized and confirmed on December 6, 1953 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca by Reverend F.A. Reier. On August 31, 1946 he married Hagara Radloff in Oshkosh, WI. They farmed the homestead with registered Holstein cattle. He received a good farming award in 1968. After retiring from farming in 1971, Budd worked at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King for 17 years. He belonged to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and served as an usher, greeter and on the Board of Elders for the church. In the Ware School District, he served on the school board until the school closed. Budd enjoyed woodworking, putting jigsaw puzzles together, solving Sudoku puzzles and gardening. He also played dart ball with the Granite Quarry team. Budd liked the Brewers baseball team and enjoyed watching them play. He will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Budd is survived by his wife, Hagara Smith; six children, Diane (Don) Thiel, Phyllis (Jerry) Luttropp, Susan (John) Otterson, Betty Shanak, Ray (Pam) Smith, Thomas (Tracy) Smith; son-in-law, Peter Johnson; twelve grandchildren, Michael (Kristi) Otterson, Theresa (Curt) Cleaves, Dennis (Rhonda) Thiel, Dean (Toni) Thiel, Darren Thiel, Jeffrey (Caitlin) Luttropp, Jason Luttropp, Jodi (Carl) Hoynoski, Glen Shanak, Neil Shanak, Shawn (Karla) Smith, and Noah Smith; fifteen great-grandchildren, Erin and Ben Fletcher, Jonathan and Brittany Otterson, Stephanie and Derrick Cleaves, Dalton, Devon, Lydia and Luke Thiel, Mikhayla, Adam, Hazil, Aislee and Kelsey Luttropp, and Ava Smith; and three great-great-grandchildren, Marybeth, Gabriel, and Zoey Fletcher. He is also survived by step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, godchildren, and special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Emma Smith; a son, Roger Smith; a daughter, Joan Smith; a son-in-law, George Shanak; a grandson, William Luttropp; two sisters, Ruby (Elwin) Hansen and Violet (Harold) Rasmussen; and two brothers, Clayton Smith and Gale (Linda) Smith.
A Funeral Service will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Ron Siemers will officiate. A visitation will be held on Monday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 26, 2019