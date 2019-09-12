|
Candice (Candy) Marie Anderson
Appleton - May 13, 1947 - September 9, 2019
Candy Anderson, 72, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, in her home in Appleton, Wisconsin, after a tough battle with ALS.
Candy was born May 13, 1947 in Green Bay, WI, a daughter of the late Rufus and Laverne Herrmann. She was a graduate of Green Bay West High School, class of 1965. On May 13, 1967 she was united in marriage to Bradley Anderson in Green Bay. Candy loved to travel, spend time with her family, cross stitch, swim, cook, and love up her dachshunds.
She will be greatly missed by her husband: Bradley Anderson, two children: Kelly (Chad) Schroeder of Neenah, and Tracy Anderson of Yorba Linda, CA, one grandchild: Courtney Pitts of Neenah, three sisters and two brothers: Pamela Herrmann of Appleton, Cherie (Jim) Tebo of Shawano, Kim (Tom) Barlament of Coleman, Mark (Linda) Herrmann of West Bend and David (Cindy) Herrmann of Lena, many sister and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Candy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brother-in-law: Linda Herrmann, Elaine Anderson and Bob Cadarian.
A celebration of Candy's life will be held at Appleton Alliance Church in Appleton, Wisconsin on Saturday, September 14. A visitation will be held at the church at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 12:00 p.m.
We wish to thank Heartland Hospice, Lakeland Care, Visiting Angels, Synergy and Interim Healthcare for their kindness, care and support. The comfort you provided her, and our family is beyond words.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 12, 2019