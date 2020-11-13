Candy Cherise (Meade) BrandtAppleton - Candy passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, following a battle with cancer. She was born on August 31, 1956 in Rockford, IL to the late Chester and Bernice (Knose) Meade. Candy grew up in Appleton and graduated from Appleton West High School, the class of 1974. She met and married Philip Brandt and they moved to Arizona, where they raised their 3 children. Candy and Phil divorced in 1990 and both moved back to Appleton.Candy worked at Brewster Village as a Central Supply Clerk for 25 years. She had an excellent work ethic. She was also very athletic and loved to run. She enjoyed the outdoors, loved animals, especially her German Shepherd 'LizzyBear' and her two parrots as well as 'her' birds and squirrels outside. Candy also rock collected and enjoyed shopping and making various crafts. She cherished time spent with her children and her grandchildren.She will be greatly missed by her children: Jason Jerome Meade (Terry Bader); Travis Brandt (Chelsey Raymond) and Heather Brandt (Larry Kelpinski); 6 grandchildren: Justin Brandt, Jason Myers Jr., Bradley Wittman, Jaime Meyers, Cohen Lamb and Alaynah Brandt; her brothers: Creighton and Robin Meade; ex-husband, Philip; as well as many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary Meade.A Memorial Service for Candy will take place at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel at 12 Noon, of Saturday, November 21, 2020 with Deacon Maury Reed officiating. Friends may visit the family from 10 AM until the time of services. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.Candy was a sweet, caring person with a great sense of humor and will be dearly missed.