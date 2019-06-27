Cari L. Lewandowski



Menasha - Cari L. Lewandowski, age 44, of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Cari was born on November 26, 1974 the daughter of John "Danny" and Jane (Jacobson) Lewandowski. She graduated from Menasha High School, class of 1993, and worked at Navitus health solutions. Cari had a larger than life personality with a contagious laugh that would draw everyone in. She loved spending time with her family and friends, preferably around a campfire with a beer in her hand. She loved rooting on the Packers and traveling around with her best friend and soul mate Chuck. She was an amazing friend, unbelievable mother and one of the brightest lights wherever she went.



Cari is survived by her fiancé Charles "Chuck" Yauch Jr., her son, Douglas (fiancé Amanda Trudell) Purdy, her daughter, Addyson, her mother, Jane Lewandowski, her brothers, John (Linda Parker) Lewandowski and Greg Lewandowski and her sister, Kim (Mark) Maciejewski. She is further survived by aunts, Judy Jacobson and Bonnie Funseth, Mary (Gary) Townsend, Bonnie Fisch, Merty (Jerry) Heindel, Peggy DeCoster, Jackie (Mike) Reardon, and Debbie Lewandowski; uncles, Dan (Joann) Jacobson, Rick (Sue) Jacobson and Scott Lewandowski and also by her life long friends, Alma, Mel, and Vickie, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Cari was preceded in death by her father, John "Danny" Lewandowski, grandparents, Alex (Iris) Jacobson, Joe (Frieda) Lewandowski, a niece Arielle Lewandowski; uncles, Charles Jacobson, Joe (Joann) Lewandowski; aunts, Karen Heimerman Friebel, Joan McCarty, and Sue Niesen.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the time of services. A memorial is being established.











