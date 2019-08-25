Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Resources
More Obituaries for Cari Pahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cari L. Pahl


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cari L. Pahl Obituary
Cari L. Pahl

Little Chute -

Cari L. Pahl, age 57, died at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Kaukauna on February 4, 1962, the daughter of Duane and Suzanne (Vandenberg) Pahl. Cari was a woman of many artistic talents. As an avid lover of the show "Fixer Upper," you could often find Cari immersed in landscaping, remodeling homes or painting. In her downtime, she fed her travel bug, trading Wisconsin winters for a warm oasis. However her true love was for others. Cari had a tremendous heart and shared this with her friends, family, cats - just about anyone she met! She taught us all that "though everyday may not be good, there is still something good in every day."

Cari is survived by her children: Crystal (Cheng Vang) Geurts, Houston; Brandon Bowers, Kaukauna; and Dylan Bowers, Kaukauna; their father, Fred Bowers; grandchildren: Greyson Bowers and Kayden Vang; parents: Duane (Joan) Pahl and Suzanne Pahl; brothers: Dean (Connie) and Craig (Pam) Pahl; nieces and nephew: Emma, Ben, and Ashley Pahl; longtime partner, Monte Michiels, Appleton; and special aunt, Dianne (Donnie) Krueger. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Cari's name to the Fox Valley Humane Association. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.





Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cari's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent