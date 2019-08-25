|
|
Cari L. Pahl
Little Chute -
Cari L. Pahl, age 57, died at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Kaukauna on February 4, 1962, the daughter of Duane and Suzanne (Vandenberg) Pahl. Cari was a woman of many artistic talents. As an avid lover of the show "Fixer Upper," you could often find Cari immersed in landscaping, remodeling homes or painting. In her downtime, she fed her travel bug, trading Wisconsin winters for a warm oasis. However her true love was for others. Cari had a tremendous heart and shared this with her friends, family, cats - just about anyone she met! She taught us all that "though everyday may not be good, there is still something good in every day."
Cari is survived by her children: Crystal (Cheng Vang) Geurts, Houston; Brandon Bowers, Kaukauna; and Dylan Bowers, Kaukauna; their father, Fred Bowers; grandchildren: Greyson Bowers and Kayden Vang; parents: Duane (Joan) Pahl and Suzanne Pahl; brothers: Dean (Connie) and Craig (Pam) Pahl; nieces and nephew: Emma, Ben, and Ashley Pahl; longtime partner, Monte Michiels, Appleton; and special aunt, Dianne (Donnie) Krueger. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Cari's name to the Fox Valley Humane Association. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019