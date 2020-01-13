Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Beck


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Beck Obituary
Carl Beck

Menasha - Carl Beck, 101 passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2020 at his childhood home. Carl was born on October 10, 1918 at the family farm in Harrison to Carl and Elizabeth (Schrieber) Beck. He was united in marriage to Leona Radtke and she preceded him in death. Later he married Viola Perry and she also preceded him in death. He was a veteran having served in the US Army during WWII. Carl retired from the Post Office after 30 years.

Carl is survived by his son Michael Beck and other relatives.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Leona, his wife Viola and his daughter-in-law Melaine Beck.

The funeral service for Carl will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM LAEMMRICH FUNERAL HOME, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha. A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Theda Care at Home.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent