|
|
Carl Beck
Menasha - Carl Beck, 101 passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2020 at his childhood home. Carl was born on October 10, 1918 at the family farm in Harrison to Carl and Elizabeth (Schrieber) Beck. He was united in marriage to Leona Radtke and she preceded him in death. Later he married Viola Perry and she also preceded him in death. He was a veteran having served in the US Army during WWII. Carl retired from the Post Office after 30 years.
Carl is survived by his son Michael Beck and other relatives.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Leona, his wife Viola and his daughter-in-law Melaine Beck.
The funeral service for Carl will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM LAEMMRICH FUNERAL HOME, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha. A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Theda Care at Home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020