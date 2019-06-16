|
|
Carl Clarence Thomson
Sherwood - Carl Thomson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 of Alzheimer's at St. Paul's Elder Services in Kaukauna. He was born to Alfred and Ruth (Klausen) on October 27, 1938, the 7th of 8 siblings. He graduated in 1956 from Appleton High School, and on Oct. 1, 1960 married the love of his life, Mary Pat Thyssen. Carl served with the 32nd Div. of the National Guard, at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Berlin Crisis.
Carl was the proud owner of the Thomson Auto Sales & Service in Appleton and was known as the "best mechanic ever". He had the ability to repair or build anything. He was a kind and humble man, with a strong work ethic, appreciating his customers. He deeply treasured all family time, the "Mighty Nice Vice" boat adventures, polka dancing, biking and extensive world travels.
Carl was blessed with a delightfully witty sense of humor. His trademark was his infectious smile and subtle side-splitting humor. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His life was guided by his strong Catholic faith. While in grade school at St. Mary's in Appleton, he served daily morning mass, continuing his church involvement in various ways throughout his life. Carl was community minded, generous with his time and talents. He enjoyed his responsibility of the Santa Float in the Christmas Parades and was a member of the Appleton Parade Committee for over 20 years. Retiring and moving to Sherwood in 1997, he volunteered at St. Joes' Food Pantry, the Sturgeon Watch, EAA, Salvadorian Missions and Friends of High Cliff State Park. Carl was elected as Trustee to the Sherwood Village Board for 12 years. He received the Sherwood Lion's Melvin Jones International Humanitarian Award.
He is survived by his wife Mary Pat; daughter Jacqueline (Dennis) Ehlers; son Paul (Brenda); and grandchildren, Andrea (Beau) DiLoreto, Matthew (Alissa Brockman), Rachel (fiancé Daniel Haugly) Ehlers, and Mitchell, Selenna, Maria Thomson; a sister-in-law Smick Thomson; brothers-in-law: Victor Petersen, Jim Boyle and David Mueller; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Jerome (Jane), Gregory, and Roy; sisters: Avita (Bill) Kramer, Louise Petersen, Patricia (Cliff) Fischer, Mary Ellen Boyle; and sister-in-law Jean Mueller.
A funeral service for Carl will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at SAINT JOHN - SACRED HEART PARISH, N369 Military Road, Sherwood, with Fr. Michael Betley officiating. Friends may visit at SAINT JOHN- SACRED HEART PARISH the night before on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 for 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at church the following day from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Words cannot truly express our tremendous gratitude to the entire staff at St. Paul's for their amazing care provided to Carl for the past 3 years. In lieu of flowers, a charitable memorial has been established; which will be distributed to his favorite organizations.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019