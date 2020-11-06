Carl F. Kalies
Pine River - Carl F. Kalies, age 75, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at home. He was born in Brillion, WI, the youngest of 10 children to Carl and Emma Kalies. On September 28, 1963 Carl married Beverly Brodtkeat at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville, WI.
Fishing, hunting, and woodworking occupied his leisure hours. Carl learned many of his occupational skills from his father-in-law enabling him to be proficient in electrical, plumbing, and refrigeration work. He was employed at Sears, WMPC, and General Electric. Prior to retiring from GE Carl and Beverly created CBK Marketing where they traveled WI and MN representing Swisher Mower and Machine primarily with Mills Fleet Farm. He also did maintenance work with Kevin.
Carl is survived by his loving wife Beverly; a son Kevin; brother, Elroy (Marlene) Kalies; sisters: Betty (Peter) Zarnoth, Shirley Jandrey, Virginia (Alfred) Zeimer, Nancy (Norman) Raatz; sister-in-law, Janet Kalies; and mother-in-law, Margaret Brodtke. Carl is further survived by his god children: Jay, Jody, Amy, Scott, Darcey, Michelle, and Jesse; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Emma Kalies; siblings and their spouses: Ralph and Elaine Kalies, Lloyd Kalies, Doris and Donald Olp, Eugene Jandrey, and Bonnie and Allen See and father-in-law Russell Brodtke.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, N2740 French Road, Appleton, WI. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Due to many family members living out of state and Covid-19 concerns, the service will also be livestreamed at this web address: https://youtu.be/Od3FHnG94og
Interment will take place after the service across the street from the church in the Community Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing to give a memorial please consider St. Peter, The Core, or Time of Grace.
The family would like to thank Dr. Soto and all of the Waupaca health care personnel and Dr. Vallatharasu in Appleton and the many Theda Care hospice team who assisted us in Carl's care. Thanks also goes out to Rosalie Timm for being with us during his last hours and Pastor Jim Fleming for the many visits over the months of Carl's journey.