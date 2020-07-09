Carl G. "Jerry" Boness
Menasha - Carl G. Boness "Jerry", age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Gardens of Fountain Way in Menasha. He was born August 18, 1939 in Neenah, son of the late Carl A. and Ruth (Hussey) Boness.
Jerry Graduated from Menasha High School. He was employed with the Banta Corp. for Many years. Jerry lived on the Mill Pond in Saxeville, WI, where he enjoyed watching the wildlife. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and NASCAR.
Survivors include his two sons: Joel Boness, Scott Boness; a grandson, Bradley Boness; a great-grandson, Jameson Cole Boness; his dog, Charlie; and three sisters: Sue Beschta, Percy (Lloyd) Haueter, AJ Boness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and announced at that time. The family would like to thank the staff of Gardens of Fountain Way, especially Agie and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for all their wonderful care and compassion.
