Carl G. HolzShiocton - Carl George Holz, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Carl was born on March 4, 1940 in Appleton to the late George and Sadie (Krull) Holz. He was united in marriage to Sally Baird on June 17, 1972. Carl served in the US National Guard from 1957-1960 and the US Army from 1961-1962, then the Army Reserve from 1962-1965. He started farming at a young age, first on his parents farm and then on his own. He loved playing ball, bowling, shooting pool, playing cards and throwing horseshoes, (a master at stealing ringers). Carl enjoyed trips to the casino and traveling to Vegas with family and friends, laughing at his little misstep in the median and the run in with the glass door. Even after retirement, his farming continued, spending time on his favorite Case tractor working up the garden, planting wildflowers and tending to the trees in his woods. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing his famous rice pudding at every holiday meal. His goofiness and sense of humor were evident in all that he did, from getting angry at the cows and threatening to pinch them if they didn't behave, to playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a kind-hearted, soft spoken man who gave so much joy to all.Carl is survived by his wife, Sally; his children, Terri (Ron) James, Brenda (John Heimmermann) Hooyman, Karla (Gordon) Riehl and Wendy (Kevin) Mentzel; grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) Vanden Boogaard, Kaytlin Hooyman, Kelcie (John Wernet) Hooyman, Keegan (Rachel) Hooyman, Karleigh Hooyman, Alycia Riehl, Jacob (Cassi) Riehl and Dashal Mentzel; 7 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; his siblings, Gary (Charr) Holz, LeRoy (Mary) Holz and Arlene Riehl and his brother-in-law, Jerry Baird.Carl was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Arneson; father and mother-in-law, Lewis and Esther Baird; sisters-in-law, Lois Klug, Judy Plach, Patsy Baird and Pinkie Baird and brothers-in-law, Jerry Riehl, Vernie Arneson, Lawrence Klug and Roger Plach.The funeral service for Carl will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. The visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London, where full military honors will be held.The family wishes to thank the staff at Brewster Village in Grand Chute and Care Partners in Hortonville for the wonderful care that was given to Carl.May the lion sleep tonight.......