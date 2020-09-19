1/1
Carl J. Bessette
1930 - 2020
Carl J. Bessette

Shiocton - Carl J. Bessette, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1930, in Shiocton, son of the late Harvey and Cora (Peeters) Bessette. Carl grew up on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Joan Fulcer on May 14, 1952, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage. Carl worked as a machinist at several companies lastly Walker Forge (1996); he also worked many part-time jobs through the years including bartending and bagging groceries at the Piggly Wiggly. Carl was active member in the St. Mary's Catholic Church, serving on church boards, he was also a First Responder, volunteered for United Way, and was a member of the Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.

Carl is survived by his wife Joan; children: Roy Bessette, Mark Bessette (special friend Louise), Jody (Cherie) Bessette, and John (Jody) Bessette; son-laws, Tom Ulman and Rick LeMere; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; half-siblings, Beverly Lindow, Herman Bessette, and Cora Handschke; in-laws, DeDe Bessette and Lloyd Fulcer. He is further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Carol Ulman and Barbara LeMere; sister Catherine Krueger; brother Richard Bessette; and daughter-in-law Caroline Bessette.

Funeral Mass for Carl will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bear Creek with Fr. Tim Shillcox officiaiting. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London from 4-7 p.m. and also at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Residence for all their care and concern of Carl.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
