Carl L. Newhouse
Kaukauna - Carl L. Newhouse, 85, Kaukauna, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Friends may visit at St. Clare Catholic Parish (St. Paul Site), Wrightstown on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday at the church from 9:00-10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with full military honors to follow. Cotter Funeral Care is assisting the family. A full obituary will follow in tomorrow's paper. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019