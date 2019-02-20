|
|
Carl L. Newhouse (Brigadier General US Army Retired)
Appleton - At age 85, Carl L. Newhouse, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after battling cancer. He was born June 9, 1933, the son of the late Ray and Agnes (Verhoeven) Newhouse. On August 4, 1953 he married Dorothy Buechler at St. Paul Catholic Church in Wrightstown. After she passed away in 2002, he married Carol (Klister) Van Dyke in 2004. He graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1951 and St. Norbert College in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a commission in the US Army Artillery. On May 12, 2013, Carl was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Law from St. Norbert College. Carl worked 35 years with Thilmany Paper Co. and International Paper Co. in various sales and marketing positions. Simultaneously he served 38 years with the United States Army. He completed the Army Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS in 1976 and the Army War College, SRCOC, at Carlise Barrack, PA in 1981. After his active duty, he served in various command positions throughout the 84th Division Army Reserve until his retirement. At the time of retirement Carl achieved the rank of Brigadier General. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 436 of Wrightstown for 50+ years and the Post Commander in the year 2000-2001.
Carl enjoyed golfing, casino runs, playing sheepshead with his friends, and watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He served St. Al's Parish in Kaukauna since its inception. He served on the parish council and had 2 terms as the parish trustee. He also ushered since the parish's origin in 1963. Carl and Dorothy were the first co-presidents and organizers of the St. Al's home school association. He also coached grade school basketball teams for the Wrightstown American Legion and St. Al's school for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife Carol, 4 children, son Dan (Ann) Newhouse of Plover; son Bill (Jeanette) Newhouse of De Pere; daughter Cheri (Pat) Nagan of Appleton; son Ken (Kim) Newhouse of Waunakee. Nine grandchildren, Jake (Jill) and Zachary Newhouse; Andy, Jenna and Evan Newhouse; Amy (Brad) Auxier and Stacy (Brian Ebben) Nagan; Kyle and Kevin Newhouse. 4 great grandchildren, Blake, Brady, Alaina Auxier and Everett Ebben.
He is also survived by a brother and sister in law, Deacon Donald (Shirley) Newhouse of Kaukauna; Carol's sisters Rosemary Smith and Shirley Stier; brother-in-law Hank (Jean) Hendricks and sister-in-law Rose Zita Spierings.
He is also survived by step children, Lori Owen and best friend Steve Summers; Lisa (Greg) Brandt; Michael (Cathy) Van Dyke; Julie Van Dyke; Jan (Brian) Zahn; and Penny (Dave) Barta; 12 step grandchildren, Ashley (Josh Rodriquez) Owen; Paul (Sarah) and Andrew Brandt; Allison (Tanner) Bohlen; Christopher (Steph) and James Van Dyke; Jon (Ashley) and Daniel Beavers; Eric (Giselle) and Jacob Zahn; Erin and Allen Barta.
He was proceeded in death by his father, mother, brothers Ivo and Gordon, his first wife Dorothy (Buechler), his brother-in-law Robert Buechler, sister-in-laws Judy Buechler and Mildred Newhouse.
Visitation will be at the St. Clare Parish Church (formerly St. Paul's Catholic Church), 423 Main Street in Wrightstown from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, February 22nd and from 9:00-10:45 am on Saturday, February 23rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Brian Wideman officiating. Full military services will also be held at St. Clare Catholic Parish in Wrightstown on Saturday after mass. Guests are invited to a grave side service to be held at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Freedom, WI.
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Rennes Health & Rehab Center, Primrose Memory Care and Compassus Hospice Services, all of Appleton, for their wonderful care of Carl and his family through this time.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Norbert College, De Pere.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019