Carl Van Dyn Hoven
Yuma, AZ - Carl Van Dyn Hoven, age 81 originally from Kaukauna WI. passed away following a brief illness on Thursday, January 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at a care facility located in Yuma AZ. Carl was born to the late Hank and Florence (Romenesko) Van Dyn Hoven on February 14th 1937. He was united in marriage to Alicia Hennes on November 5th 1960. Carl was a fun loving Meat Cutter in a grocery store back in Kimberly, WI & endeared himself to many customers with his wit and recipes. You could always count on Carl to find the best cut of meat or make up a big batch of hot beef for your special occasion. Camping with family and friends was his favorite pastime. Cocktails at 4:00 was the tradition. Once retired, Carl & Alicia traveled the country in their motor home, settling in Yuma, AZ for their winters, where their son, Pat, lived. His last years were spent relaxing with family and friends at Bonita Mesa RV Park. He was a man who loved family unconditionally, and taught us all to live for today, be good, and have fun being a little sassy too. He's now singing in heaven with his beautiful tenor voice with family and friends.
Carl is survived by his wife, Alicia; children, Chris (Pat) Nienhaus of Jackson WI. Patrick (Kristie) Van Dyn Hoven of Yuma AZ. and Scott (Jean) Van Dyn Hoven of Freedom WI. Grand Children; Luke (Lisa) Nienhaus, Brian (Ciara) Nienhaus, Jodi Van Dyn Hoven, Allie Van Dyn Hoven, Tyler Van Dyn Hoven, Brandi (Montana) Reyes, Brittney Del Valle, Kyle Battles, Hollie (Chris) Wallace and Heather (Chad) Kortz. Great Grandchildren; Julia Nienhaus, Sullivan & Dawson Nienhaus, Isaiah & Gabriel Reyes, Kian McClanahan, Lily and Bruce Del Valle, Laylah Wallace and Leo Kortz. Carl is also survived by brothers Lloyd, Raymond and Dan (Mary) Van Dyn Hoven. Carl's company will also be greatly missed by his very close friend Tom Bangert of whom the family is very grateful for spending time and helping Carl throughout the years. Carl is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; Mother and Father in- law Leo and Gertrude Hennes, as well as brothers Ken and Robert.
There will be a celebration of Carl's life scheduled in early May at St. Paul Catholic Church in Combined Locks WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 13, 2019