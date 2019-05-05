|
Carl Van Dyn Hoven
- - Carl entered into eternal life following a brief illness on Thursday, January 31, 2019 with family present at a care facility in Yuma, AZ.
Carl was born to the late Hank and Florence (Romenesko) Van Dyn Hoven on February 14th, 1937. He was united in marriage to Alicia Hennes on November 5th, 1960.
He loved family unconditionally, and taught us all to live for today, be good, and have fun being a little sassy, too. He is now singing in heaven with his beautiful tenor voice.
Carl is survived by his wife, Alicia, children, Chris (Pat) Nienhaus of Jackson, WI, Patrick (Kristie) Van Dyn Hoven of Yuma, AZ and Scott (Jean) Van Dyn Hoven of Freedom, WI, ten Grandchildren, and ten Great-Grandchildren. Carl is also survived by brothers Lloyd, Raymond and Dan (Mary) Van Dyn Hoven.
A memorial fund has been established to support college scholarships funded by the MacDowell Male Chorus of Appleton, WI. Carl was a member of the Chorus for several years, a real joy of his life.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to join his family to celebrate his life at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 410 Wallace St. Combined Locks, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019