Carla Kay Gast
1931 - 2020
Carla Kay Gast

Appleton - Carla Kay Gast, age 89, of Appleton, joined her Lord on November 25, 2020 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI.

Carla was born on November 13, 1931at her home in the town of Hutchins, near Mattoon.

Carla attended elementary and high school in Mattoon, graduating in 1950. She was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon and later Faith Lutheran in Appleton. Carla was always active in education and service ministries at these congregations. In her later years, she especially loved the Senior Ministry at Faith Lutheran.

Carla worked 25 years at AAL (Thrivent) and retired as a Pension Analyst.

Carla and her husband Harmon were avid polka dancers who traveled the upper Midwest to many polka festivals. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in service to their Lord.

Carla is survived by her son Randal (Linda); grandchildren Tim (Holly), Katie (Joe), Joel (Andrea) Sara (Stephen) and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Lyle (Dawn) and Bob (Barb).

Carla is preceded in death by her husband Harmon, her parents, her in-laws, and several brothers and sisters in-law.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private funeral services for Carla will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton. The funeral services can be viewed via livestream on Friday December 4, 2020 at 11 :00 AM through Carla's obituary at wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Mattoon, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church in Carla's name are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- Faith Lutheran Church -- The funeral services can be viewed via livestream on Friday December 4, 2020 at 11 :00 AM through Carla's obituary at wichmannfuneralhomes.com .
