Carla Marie (Still) Schommer
Combined Locks - Carla M. Schommer, age 55, of Combined Locks, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2019, after complications from pneumonia. She was born on December 19, 1964, daughter of Robert "Bob" and Shirley (Van Hammond) Still. On October 23, 1992, Carla married Tim Schommer at St. John Catholic Church in Little Chute.
Carla's personality was larger than life. She had an incredible sense of humor that could make just about anyone laugh. She always enjoyed being around people and spending time with her close friends, family and coworkers. She thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with her work family. Carla was a wonderful entertainer, especially around Christmas time. She was a great hostess and everyone loved going to her house. Carla loved her nieces and nephews and her friend's children. She was always trying to make them feel special by doing things for them. Carla was selfless, always putting others needs first. She continued this even after life by her decision to donate tissues to those who need it. Carla loved her dogs, gambling trips and shopping. Her UPS driver will be a little less busy without delivering all of Carla's "good finds" on a regular basis. We were all better people after knowing Carla and will miss her dearly.
Carla is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tim Schommer; mother, Shirley Still; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jennifer Still, Deb (Randy) Markusen, Carol Schommer, Eileen (Scott) Buss, Julie (Bob) Wyngaard and Jim (Tracy) Schommer; nieces and nephews: Michael (Savanah) Still, Matthew Still, Jesse and Wesley (Nikki) Markusen, Sydney Buss, Kim (Justin) Ringler, Luke (Ashley) Wyngaard, Reece and Phin Schommer; numerous great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many wonderful friends.
Carla was preceded in death by her father, Bob Still; a brother, Randy Still; Tim's parents: Ray and Betty Schommer; and a niece, Marlee Buss.
Funeral services will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Schommer family would like to extend a special thank you to the first responders, Gold Cross Ambulance and the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for the compassionate care that was given to Carla.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020