Carlos Yowell
Waupaca - Carlos L. Yowell, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at King Veterans Home. Carlos was born on November 30, 1929 to Albert and Dolly (Vankirk) Yowell. He was a veteran having served in the US Army. Carlos was united in marriage to Mae Dries in 1959 and she preceded him in death in 1995. He worked for James River for over 40 years until his retirement. Carlos was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed traveling. He loved going to auctions, and hunting, fishing, and bowling.
Carlos is survived by his sons; Carlos "Skip" (CJ Newman) Yowell Jr., Ed (Sandy) Yowell, a grand daughter Tabitha (Craig) Garton, a great granddaughter Myla Mae Garton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mae, and his siblings.
The funeral service for Carlos will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME. A time of visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the King Run for the wish List at King Veteran's Home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019