Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Yowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos Yowell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos Yowell Obituary
Carlos Yowell

Waupaca - Carlos L. Yowell, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at King Veterans Home. Carlos was born on November 30, 1929 to Albert and Dolly (Vankirk) Yowell. He was a veteran having served in the US Army. Carlos was united in marriage to Mae Dries in 1959 and she preceded him in death in 1995. He worked for James River for over 40 years until his retirement. Carlos was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed traveling. He loved going to auctions, and hunting, fishing, and bowling.

Carlos is survived by his sons; Carlos "Skip" (CJ Newman) Yowell Jr., Ed (Sandy) Yowell, a grand daughter Tabitha (Craig) Garton, a great granddaughter Myla Mae Garton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mae, and his siblings.

The funeral service for Carlos will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME. A time of visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the King Run for the wish List at King Veteran's Home.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent