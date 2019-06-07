Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Carlton C. "Buddy" Whitenack

Appleton - Carlton C. "Buddy" Whitenack, born July 23, 1942, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Buddy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Buddy grew up in Morristown, New Jersey where, in 1960, he meet his future bride Trudy Kennedy in the local ice cream store. Buddy and Trudy had been married for 57 years. Buddy was a retired land developer, and over the course of his career built numerous homes. Buddy was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife Trudy Whitenack of Appleton; son and daughter-in-law Todd and Sandra Whitenack; daughter and son-in-law Tammie and Joe Eckert; four grandchildren Kaitlin (Owen) Thornhill; Max Eckert; Milo Whitenack; Brian Whitenack; his sister Brenda Covell.

There will be private memorial held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton WI. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Buddy's name to the or .

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 7, 2019
