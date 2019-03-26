|
|
Carlton P. Schnese
Tomah - Carlton P. Schnese, 91, of Tomah, died Friday March 22, 2019 at the Atrium Senior Living in Black River Falls. He was born March 3, 1928 to Arthur and Ann (Van Dinter) Schnese in Kimberly. After graduating from Kimberly High School, where he lettered in 3 sports, Carlton married his high school sweetheart Grace Degroot. She preceded him in death on June 13, 1969. A meat cutter by trade, he relocated the family to Tomah and purchased the Skell's Old Style Inn transforming it into Tomah's well known supper club The Carlton. He enjoyed entertaining for many years at The Carlton. In 1980 he sold The Carlton and moved to Black River Falls where he managed the Arrow Head Lodge until his retirement. After his retirement he enjoyed entertaining, at his cabin in Wyman Lake. An avid fly fisherman, Carl spent countless hours fly fishing at Fort McCoy, cranberry marshes, and about every lake in Monroe/Jackson County area, never without shelled peanuts. Carl cooked what he caught and loved nothing more than to share his bounty, frequently putting on fish fries for family and friends, always enjoying a few Martins while doing so. Carl was a par golfer and was an excellent ping-pong player. Carl was admired for his one of a kind, sharp, witty and humorous nature and will always be remembered for being a fabulous entertainer. A proud season ticket holder since the 1950's, Carl was a devoted Packer fan throughout his entire life. In addition to football, Carl enjoyed supporting many Wisconsin Athletic Teams, often never missing a game.
He is survived by his daughter Karen (special friend Gary Kimpton) of Black River Falls, 2 sons Jim (his friend Jill Aller) of Millston and Tom (Sharon) of Appleton, a son-in-law Dennis Van De Hey, 7 grandchildren Tyler of Brooklyn, NY, Nicholas of Appleton and Graham (Laura) of Fon du Lac, Melanie (Rafael) Segura of Appleton, Tracy (Shannon) VandenVort and Jacole (Dominic) Hall both of Kaukauna, Darren Aller of Millston who was like a grandson, 9 great grandchildren, Isla, Anna Mae and Olivia, Mason and Kyla, Tristin and Danika, and Victor, 3 special friends Marty Alexander, Roger Greenwood, and Roger Schreier other relatives and many many friends.
He was preceded in death his parents and a daughter Mary Pat Van De Hey
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:00 Noon. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor Bruel Buselmier will officiate. Burial will at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
The family would like to thank all of the workers at the Atrium for all the wonderful care that was given to Carlton
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 26, 2019