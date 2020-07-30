Carmelita Rose Carmichael



Carmel, a long-time resident of Appleton, died on July 28th. She was born on March 16, 1920 in Edgar, Wisconsin to Edith and Joseph K. Wirkus and grew up on the family dairy farm with five sisters and two brothers.



Following graduation from Edgar High School in 1937, Carmel earned a bachelor's degree in Primary Education from Central State Teachers College, a branch of the University of Wisconsin, in Stevens Point. She initially taught in grades K-4 in Stevens Point and Neenah.



On June 5, 1948 she married Jim Carmichael, an engineer with Kimberly Clark. Jim's career in the paper business resulted in several moves during their 62 year marriage. They resided in: Neenah, Wisconsin; Kapaskasing, Ontario, Canada; Sylacauga, Alabama; St. John, New Brunswick, Canada; Bellbrook, Ohio; and Mexico City, Mexico. She and Jim returned to Wisconsin in 1983 where they lived on Strobe Island in Appleton. Carmel moved to Miami, Florida in 2016 to be near their son Jay and his wife Lea.



In addition to Stevens Point and Neenah, Carmel taught in public school primary grades in Alabama and Ohio. While living in Appleton Carmel devoted many years to tutoring students and enjoyed hobbies in sewing, crocheting, ceramics, golf and bowling. She especially enjoyed playing bridge with a group of her dearest friends. Carmel's love of family was always the center of her life.



Carmel was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her son John, her sisters Arlene, Florence, Dorothy, Lucille and Collette and her brother Joe. She is survived by her brother Dan, her son Jay and daughter-in-law Lea, three grandchildren Christopher, Jeffrey and Nicole, and four great-grandchildren Isobel, Zoe, Avery, and Greyson.



A private memorial service will be held in Miami. The family respectfully requests that you remember Carmel in your prayers and that you consider supporting mental health research among your charitable contributions.









