Carol A. "Angie" Conn
Appleton - Carol Angela "Angie" Conn, age 62 of Appleton, WI joined her Heavenly Father on July 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton, WI.
Angie is survived by her children; Brandon, Skye (Brandon), Kyle, Amanda (TJ), and Zachary (Kimberly); grandchildren, Kaden, Braden, Kali, Madison, Kloie, Emily, Kaelyn, Connor, and Kendra; and her mother Carolyn.
Visitation for Angie will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida Street from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. For those attending please wear a mask. Private funeral services for the family will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment services to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
