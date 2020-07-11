Carol A. Smits
Appleton - Carol A. Smits, age 80, died at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a hard battle with cancer. She was born in Kaukauna on August 21, 1939 to the late Carl and Mildred (Vanden Busch) Brehmer. She met the love of her life, Marvin Smits at Thilmany's in Kaukauna and married him on August 8, 1964 at Holy Name Parish in Kimberly. They were married for 54 years. Carol was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles and games, crafting, and traveling. She also enjoyed time outdoors, tending to her flower garden, bird watching, and camping. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her children: Linda Smits, Kimberly; Kelly (Scott) Laird, Combined Locks; and Michael (Theresa) Smits, Seymour; grandchildren: Michael (Lindsay) Laird, Stephanie Laird, Rachael and Samantha Smits; one great granddaughter, Delaney Laird; siblings: Joyce Hopfensperger, Violet (William) Vincent, and David (Rose) Brehmer; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Geri Brehmer, Betty Brehmer, Roger Schmitt, and Jerry Minten. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, who passed away on January 19 of 2019; his parents, Joseph and Waltera Smits; siblings: Kenny (Ruth) Brehmer, Hank Brehmer, Antoinette Schmitt, Wesley (Mary Ann) Brehmer, Roger Brehmer, and Viola (John) McGovern; brother-in-law, Don Hopfensperger; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Minten.
Deacon Vincent De Groot will officiate a private family funeral. A public gathering for family and friends will be held at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute) on Thursday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
. The family would love to hear any special stories you may have with Mom.
Carol's family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctors Starr, Elmer & Wagner and the team at the ThedaCare Cancer Center. She had complete trust and comfort in your care. We also want to thank Aunt Vi. Mom treasured all the times you spent together, including your many visits to the cancer center.
What Cancer Cannot Do: It cannot cripple love, shatter hope, kill friendship, erode the spirit, take away faith, silence courage, destroy peace, suppress memories or conquer the soul.