Carol A. Thurber
Weyauwega - Carol A. Thurber, age 69 of Weyauwega, WI passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Thedacare Medical Center in Waupaca, WI.
She was born on May 5, 1951 in Port Washington, WI, daughter of James and Hazel (Wrismeyer) Budrick. On December 9, 1968, she married Michael Thurber.
Carol worked for Appleton medical Center and retired as a service associate fromTheda Clark Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Sr.; one daughter, Lisa Garncarz; two sons, Michael Thurber Jr. and David Thurber; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four sisters, Sandy, Arlene, Mary and Nancy; three brothers, Brian, Steve and Jim.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Thurber.
As per Carol's wishes, there will be no services. She will be dearly missed by her husband and family.
Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com