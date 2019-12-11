|
|
Carol A. Van Dinter
Combined Locks - Carol A. Van Dinter, age 82, of Combined Locks, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 7, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1937, daughter of the late Anton and Hildegard (Laehn) Liesch. Carol married her teenage sweetheart, Jerome Van Dinter on January 26, 1957, and he preceded her in death in May of 2019.
Carol was extremely outgoing and was a social butterfly. She enjoyed people and parties and traveling with her family and friends. She enjoyed decorating for all the holidays and spending them with her family. Carol was the keeper of all the memories, and she could always tell great stories of the past.
Carol is survived by her children: Vicki Hietpas, Julie Roovers, Jerome P. "Jay" (Barb) Van Dinter and Jill Huss; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Van Dinter; two sons-in-law: William Hietpas and Greg Roovers; parents, Anton and Hildegard Liesch; Jerry's parents: Jerome and Leone Van Dinter; sisters: Isabelle (Tony) Metz, Lorraine (Roy) Noffke and Joan (Harlan) Nickasch.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A celebration will continue after the service at the Roundabout Bar and Grill, 110 East County Rd KK, Kaukauna.
The Van Dinter family would like to extend a special thank you to Drs. Joyce Bauer and Peter Ackell for the many wonderful years of care given to Carol. Also thanks to Dr. Cherian Varghese and Lindsay Hall of the Heart and Vascular Institute of Wisconsin and the Staff at St. Paul Elder Services for the more recent care of Carol.
Mom, we will miss you dearly, but we are happy you can spend Christmas with Dad.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019