Carol A. Zimmer
Neenah - Carol A. Zimmer (Berens), 86, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020, at Oak Park Place, Madison WI. She was born on April 30, 1933 in Neenah, Wisconsin, the youngest daughter of Ernest and Isabella (Werner) Berens. Carol was a 1951 graduate of Neenah High School. In 1954 she was united in marriage to the late Wesley J. Zimmer at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Carol worked for Kimberly-Clark Corporation in Neenah for 35 years managing employee insurance plans. When she retired in 1991 she and Wes traveled often and eventually became snowbirds going each winter to south Texas.
Carol was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha and served in various positions within the parish, notably distributing communion at Theda Clark hospital for over 25 years. She was a member of the Lady Elks, Menasha Historical Society, active in the Knights of Columbus, and in the American Legion Auxiliary. Carol also volunteered with the Girl Scouts as a Troop Leader, Special Olympics, and Theda Clark Auxiliary. Carol was a renowned organizer and a master of list making! Her energy, and bright smile made working with her a pleasure. Carol passed her love of traveling on to her grandchildren by planning memorable family trips to Florida, Hawaii and Cancun. She kept busy over the years reading, baking, playing cards, painting and socializing with many friends she made over the years. Carol and Wes greatly enjoyed special occasions and visits with their grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many close nieces and nephews and their families. Carol's presence in our lives will be missed.
Carol is survived by her 3 daughters: Sheri (Charles) Rein, Madison, Wisconsin, Julie (James) Earl, New Braunfels, Texas and Laurie (Gregg) Gossens, Montpelier, Vermont; six grandchildren: Alex (Lisa) Rein, Philip Rein, Cory (Sue Ann) Earl, Rachel (Robert) Pineda, Tristan (Ashley) Gossens, and Jonathan (Caitlin) Gossens; seven great grandchildren: Noah, Mia, Jonah Earl, Daphne Rein, Evelyn Gossens, Isabel and Claire Pineda. Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law Annie Zimmer; many nieces and nephews and their families.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wesley; her parents; her two sisters,Muriel (Gerald) Laux and Eileen (Steve) Pfankuch.
The Funeral mass for Carol will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second St., Menasha, with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to AGrace Hospice Care and Oak Park Place in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, Carol's family requests that you honor her memory through donations to the Menasha Historical Society, Nicolet Ladies Knights of Columbus Council 1838 or the American Legion Auxillary Post #33.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020