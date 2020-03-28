|
|
Carol Ann Diedrick
Combined Locks - Carol A. Diedrick, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Little Chute on July 25, 1938, daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Verhagen) Van Asten. She married the love of her life, Gene Diedrick on September 11, 1956, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church.
Carol was always the life of the party. She loved having fun, listening to music and dancing. She loved to entertain. She would always make sure her guests and family had enough to eat and drink and were having fun. Carol took care of everyone else's needs before her own.
Carol had many jobs through her life. They include: Eiting Super Market in Kimberly, Schmidt Oil in Kimberly, Gimbels in Appleton and R&R Donnelley in Menasha.
Many wonderful memories were made up north on the Townsend Flowage. Carol loved to take the pontoon for rides and have campfires at night. Many games of sheepshead were played and even the occasional trip to the casino. Carol was a wonderful mother and grandmother, a true matriarch of the family.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Gene Diedrick; children: Tim (Michelle) Diedrick (our special friend, Max), Karen Kieper, Mike (Fran) Diedrick, Julie (Jim) Caves, Mary Hermus and Jeff Diedrick; grandchildren: Nic (Katie) Kieper, Amanda (Justin) Richards, Jennifer (Ryan) Morrison, Stephanie (Adam) Tornow, Angela (Cody) Hoffman, Benjamin Diedrick, Brandon (Ashley) Caves, Tyson Caves, Trevor Hermus, Spencer Hermus and Katie (special friend, Cole) Diedrick; great grandchildren: Calvin and Eleanor Kieper, Riley Kieper, Olivia Morrison, Kaia Hoffman and Jaxson Caves; sister, Marge Belongea; brothers: Floyd (Irene) Van Asten, Art (Jan) Van Asten and Gene (Marge) Van Asten; brothers and sisters-in-law: Donna Van Asten, Don Roehrborn, Dolores (Roger) Vanderloop, Vernon (Carol) Diedrick, Beverly (Dave) Anderson, Dan (Vonnie) Diedrick and Ray (Karen) Diedrick.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Catherine Van Asten; great granddaughter, Greta Kieper; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Minnie Diedrick; siblings: Bob (Pat) Van Asten, Millie (Bob) Bachmann, Lillian (Ed) Van Heuklen, Carl Van Asten, Rita Van Asten, Ila Roehrborn, Marian (Larry) DeFrane and brother-in-law, Ed Belongea.
Due to the recent coronavirus health concerns, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Diedrick family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Oakridge Gardens and ThedaCare Hospice for all of the loving care given to Carol.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020