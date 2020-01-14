|
Carol Ann Dietz
Appleton - Carol Ann Dietz, age 82, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton following a lengthy battle with dementia. Carol was born on January 27, 1937 to the late Howard and Elsie (Schroeder) Pruno. She graduated with the class of 1955/1956 at Menasha High School. On September 12, 1959, she was united in marriage to James L. Dietz at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. The couple enjoyed 60 years together. Carol worked at American Can in her early years, and volunteered and later worked for the Appleton Area School District. She enjoyed traveling, doing crafts, bowling, and was a member at Riverview Lutheran Church.
Carol is survived by her husband Jim, Appleton; two daughters: Shari (John) Mitchell, Appleton, WI and their two sons: Adam, Waverly, IA and Alec, Omro, WI, and Kari (Greg) Parker and their children Christopher and Courtney, Shawano, WI; and a brother, Donald (Karen) Pruno, Hustisford, WI. She is further survived by in-laws, Loretta Whitnall, Robert and Johanna Dietz, Raymond and Mary Dietz, Judy and Jim Gilbert and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Roland and Bette Pruno and a brother-in-law Edward Whitnall.
A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, January 18th, at Riverview Lutheran Church, 136 W. Seymour St., Appleton, with Rev. Dennis Belter officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 9 am until 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund had been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Bridges of Appleton and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton for the compassionate care given to Carol.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020