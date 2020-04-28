|
|
Carol Ann Johnston
Appleton - Carol Ann Johnston, age 85, passed away in Appleton, WI on April 27, 2020. Carol was born on April 11, 1935 to Mabel Bauer in Beaver Dam, WI. Carol married her late husband, Ken Johnston, on June 22, 1957 and they are now once again joined in heaven. Carol taught elementary school and then became a full-time mother, staying home to raise her two daughters, while periodically substituting as a teacher. Carol and Ken were a social couple, joining bridge club, a play group, traveling, and volunteering with many community organizations. Carol greatly enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, tending to her garden, and sewing.
Carol is survived by her two daughters, Julie Wendt, married to Gary, and Barb Winiecki, married to Jim; five grandchildren: Lisa Wendt, Daniel Wendt, Matthew Winiecki, Stephen Winiecki and Katherine Winiecki (husband Tommy Johnson); and one great granddaughter, Lilian Mae Winiecki.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Superior Street Location is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020