Carol Ann Lehmann
Neenah - Carol Ann Lehmann, age 70, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1949 to the late Clarence and Merle Carlson and resided in Neenah. Carol was an avid Packer and NASCAR fan who loved to play cribbage and go sturgeon spearing. She loved to have a good time dancing and socializing. Carol enjoyed spending time up north and playing with her beloved dog, Sabrina. She treasured the time spent with family and friends, and she'll be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her husband, Gene "Geno" Lehmann; sons, Scott (Missy) Schlack and Mark (Elissa) Schlack; grandchildren: Erika (Jordan) Schlack, Austin (Hannah) Schlack, and Nina Schlack; great-grandson, Elias Schlack; siblings: Kaye (Robert) Harold, Sue Waters, and Ron (Joanne) Carlson; nephew Scott Lehmann, and beloved dog, Sabrina; as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Allie, and brothers-in-law Skip Waters and Ronald "Limey" Lehmann.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019