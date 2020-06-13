Carol Ann Wenzel
Appleton - Passed away at her home with her family by her side on June 12, 2020 at the age of 78. For full notice please see Wednesday June 17th edition or visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.