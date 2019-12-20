|
|
Carol Berry
Appleton - Carol M. Berry passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Appleton, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Amelia Berry. She is survived by her sister, Linda Keller (Appleton); niece, Allison Keller (Chicago); and nephews, Philip Keller (London, UK), John Keller (Appleton), and Andrew Keller (Chicago).
It was Carol's express wish that there be no public service; instead, her family will celebrate her life privately.
Carol loved art and nature. Should you wish to make a memorial gift, please consider donating to a that is supportive of the arts or the conservation of nature. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019