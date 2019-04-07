|
Carol Bunnell
Suring - Carol A. Bunnell, age 77 of Suring, passed away early Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born January 21, 1942 to the late George and Antoinette Reinke in Appleton and later married James "Tex" Bunnell. He preceded her in death in December, 2010.
Carol was a vivacious woman who greatly enjoyed time with her large family. After retiring from Presto Products, she spent a lot of time reading; she recently started her third round of reading the books the Suring library had to offer. She was a great Elvis fan, and had done her fair share of winning at many different casinos.
Carol is survived by her children: Mike Bunnell; Bill (Paula) Bunnell; John (Patty) Bunnell; Dawn (McKinley) Sykes; and David (Tina Ketchum) Bunnell; by her grandchildren: Chris (Heather) Bunnell; Bradley (Chelsie) Bunnell; Whitney (Ryan) Lueder; Barbara Jo (Doug Berg) Bunnell; Nicole (Nicholas) Nehls; Danielle (Jason Simmons) Bunnell; Jonathon (Hailey Rogers) Bunnell; Amanda Bunnell; Jeremey (Melissa) Bunnell; and Hope Schimke; as well as by numerous great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Mary (Melvin) Schmidt; Alice Schultz; Jean Neubauer; Jim Reinke; and Bobby Reinke; brother-in-law, Tony Schmidt; many nieces and nephews, and by her close friend, "Grandma" Rita Van Lynn.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jane Bunnell; by her siblings: Joanne Schmidt; Jerry Reinke; and George Reinke; as well as by her in-laws: Dick Neubauer and Herman Schultz.
A memorial service for Carol will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
