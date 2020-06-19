Carol Diehl
Appleton - Carol Lou (Doepke) Diehl, age 90, passed away June 14, 2020 at Theda Clark Medical Center. She was born August 10, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Erna (Braeger) and Gilbert Doepke. Carol attended Dover Grade School, Bay View High School and UW-Madison, where she received a B.S. degree and UW-Oshkosh where she obtained a master's degree in library science.
On August 8, 1953, she married Russell P. Diehl at Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. Carol enjoyed 26 years as a school librarian and district media director in the New London School District. While at New London, she authored several grants that established elementary libraries in New London. Carol also served 10 years as a board member of Outagamie Waupaca Library System (OWLS) holding the office as president for a year during that time. She also was named to the United States National Commission on Libraries and Information Science in 2004 and served as a Councilor-at-Large with the American Library Association 1998-2001. Carol received the Award of Excellence from the Wisconsin Education Media Association in 1992, was named Wisconsin School Library Media Special of the Year by Association for Educational Communications and Technology in 1992 and received the Distinguished Educator Award from the Institute for Development of Educational Activities in 1987. She was very active professionally in state and national organizations to advocate for libraries including American Library Association, American Association of School Librarians, Wisconsin Library Association, Wisconsin School Library Media Association, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, Fox Valley Library Council as well as being actively involved in Phi Delta Kappa, Republican Party, Fox Valley Symphony Board and Manawa Women's Club.
She and Russell had two children - daughter Holly L. Nelson (Rick) and son Jeffrey P. Diehl (Traci) and four grandchildren Adam Nelson (Jen), Erin Holmes (Ben), Ethan and Corey Diehl.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Russell and her parents.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced and will include a complete obituary. You can send online condolences listed under Carol's obituary page on our website: www.clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com
Appleton - Carol Lou (Doepke) Diehl, age 90, passed away June 14, 2020 at Theda Clark Medical Center. She was born August 10, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Erna (Braeger) and Gilbert Doepke. Carol attended Dover Grade School, Bay View High School and UW-Madison, where she received a B.S. degree and UW-Oshkosh where she obtained a master's degree in library science.
On August 8, 1953, she married Russell P. Diehl at Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. Carol enjoyed 26 years as a school librarian and district media director in the New London School District. While at New London, she authored several grants that established elementary libraries in New London. Carol also served 10 years as a board member of Outagamie Waupaca Library System (OWLS) holding the office as president for a year during that time. She also was named to the United States National Commission on Libraries and Information Science in 2004 and served as a Councilor-at-Large with the American Library Association 1998-2001. Carol received the Award of Excellence from the Wisconsin Education Media Association in 1992, was named Wisconsin School Library Media Special of the Year by Association for Educational Communications and Technology in 1992 and received the Distinguished Educator Award from the Institute for Development of Educational Activities in 1987. She was very active professionally in state and national organizations to advocate for libraries including American Library Association, American Association of School Librarians, Wisconsin Library Association, Wisconsin School Library Media Association, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, Fox Valley Library Council as well as being actively involved in Phi Delta Kappa, Republican Party, Fox Valley Symphony Board and Manawa Women's Club.
She and Russell had two children - daughter Holly L. Nelson (Rick) and son Jeffrey P. Diehl (Traci) and four grandchildren Adam Nelson (Jen), Erin Holmes (Ben), Ethan and Corey Diehl.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Russell and her parents.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced and will include a complete obituary. You can send online condolences listed under Carol's obituary page on our website: www.clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.