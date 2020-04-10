|
Carol E. Knapp
Oro Valley, AZ - Carol was born February 24, 1924 in Chicago, Il to Fred and Laura Lange. Carol passed on to glory April 5, 2020 (Palm Sunday) in Oro Valley, Az. She was a resident of Quail Park Tribute Unit.
Carol is survived by Richard and Jan Knapp, Ronald and Radonna Knapp and Bruce Mohr. Carol had 13 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Laura Lange, husband Chester B. Knapp, sister and brother in law Audrey and Robert Black, and daughter Barbara (Bruce) Mohr.
Carol and Chet were married October 2, 1944. They enjoyed life while living in various midwestern cities. They settled in Minneapolis where they lived for 45 years. Carol enjoyed her children and grandchildren, church activities at St Peter's Lutheran Church in Edina, bridge, knitting, golf, and travel.
In 2007 Carol and Chet moved to Appleton, WI, where they lived at The Heritage Assisted Living Facility. Chet passed away on December 15, 2008. In February of 2019, Carol, Rick, and Jan moved to Oro Valley, AZ to be close to Ron and Radonna. They all enjoyed the time spent with her until she departed for Heaven.
Due to the Corona Virus, arrangements are pending. A Memorial has been set up in Carol's name. Please send any cards or gifts to:
Vistoso Funeral Home
c/o Carol Knapp Memorial
2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020