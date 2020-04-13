|
Carol E. Zabel
New London - Carol E. Zabel, age 84, of New London, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. Carol was born on October 30, 1935 in Kaukauna, daughter of the late John and Mary (Munes) Baker. She was united in marriage on June 25, 1957 to Gordon Zabel. Carol worked at various places throughout her life, Thilmany Papers, Fox River Knitting, Toy Factory, H&R Block and helping to run the Family Dairy Farm. She volunteered at the New London Hospital Auxiliary for 20 years, and served terms as president of the organization. Carol also served as an active election volunteer. Carol loved to bake and cook, a lot of people benefitted. She also created beautiful quilts and needlepoints, and had a love of swans and their gracefulness.
Carol is survived by her sons, Brian Zabel (Michele VandenHeuvel) and Mark (Angela) Zabel; grandchildren, Grant and Bridget Zabel and John Holtz; sisters, Rosalie Misco, Helen (Ray) Siedl and Lillian Baker; and brothers, Art (Joan) Baker and Cliff (Gladys) Baker. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her yoga and pool friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Gordon: parents and two brothers Gerald Baker and Donald Baker, brothers-in-law, Bill Misco.
Due to state-mandated regulations on gatherings, a private family service will be held at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, New London June 9th depending on regulations.
The family would like to thank Bethany Home's staff for all the care they provided to Carol.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020