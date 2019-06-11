|
|
Carol Ebel
- - Carol Ebel, age 68, passed away unexpectedly in Appleton on June 9, 2019. Carol was born in Hartford, WI on November 2, 1950, daughter of the late Vincent and Gertrude (Broeniman) Scharpf. Carol graduated from UW-Whitewater, received her Master's degree from UW-Oshkosh, and was the Bonduel School District Librarian prior to retiring.
Carol enjoyed photography, quilting, participating in AAUW and the Red Hat Society, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her Husband Tim Ebel; sons: Scott (Trisha) Ebel, Craig Ebel; brother Ken Scharpf; and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Vincent and Gerald.
The family will be holding a remembrance for Carol on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:30 am until noon at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home at 226 S Main Street, Hartford WI. 53027.
Interment at Old St. John's Cemetery, Town of Herman.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Hartford, is serving the family. Condolences may be placed at
www.berndt-ledesma.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 11, 2019