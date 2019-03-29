|
|
Carol Halverson
Neenah - Carol A. Halverson, 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Carol was born on January 1, 1949, Appleton's First New Year's Baby to Arthur and Evelyn (Habeck) Lau. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1967 and got her insurance licensing, working many years for American Family and McClone. She loved working with people and always had a friendly smile for everyone. Carol also worked for Plexus for a while until illness kept her from pursing her dreams. Despite her health struggles she persevered and was always a happy person. Carol loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also liked to play cards and go to the casino. Carol's family was very important to her and she made friends where ever she went.
Carol is survived by her son Tony (Lisa) Halverson, grandsons; Steven (girlfriend Caitlyn) Halverson, Aaron (girlfriend Lizz) Halverson and Nathan (fiancée Jessie) Halverson, siblings; Edward (Wanda) Lau, Mary Beth Jimenez, two nieces; Andrea Lau, Merredith (Scott) Griesbach, and the Habeck family who held a special place in her heart. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Linda (Robert) Vosters and brother-in-law JJ Jimenez.
A celebration of life for Carol will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, TRI COUNTY CHAPEL. A time of visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. Her son Tony would like to give a special thank you to his wife Lisa, without her patience and understanding these past few months would have been even more difficult. Tony wants to give a huge shout out to Emerald Ridge Assisted Living where Carol lived the last 5 plus years. The staff cared for Carol like their own Mother. I could not have gotten through the last months without their help.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 29, 2019