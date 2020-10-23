Carol J. Acker
Appleton - Carol Acker, age 89 of Appleton, passed away on Friday morning, October 23, 2020, at Cherry Meadows Hospice. Carol was born in Appleton on March 26, 1931, daughter of the late Herbert and Erma (Zumach) Kirschenlore. She attended high school in Appleton and also was a student at the local technical college for a year. On October 25, 1952, she married Ralph Acker at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton. She passed just two days short of their 68th wedding anniversary.
Carol will be remembered for her strong faith in her Lord and singing in various church choirs. She loved playing bridge, shopping, dancing, Packer games (including the Ice Bowl!), working puzzles of all kinds, cooking, and traveling the country. In her younger years she was the President of the Lady Elks and the Appleton Women's Club.
Carol is survived by her husband: Ralph Acker of Appleton, as well as several nieces and nephews: David Acker, Ann Peterson, Patricia Asmuth, Marianne Smith, Bill Acker, Louise Van Hammond, Susan Van Dyke, Jean Acker-Halbur, George Acker, Sarah Wittman, Polly Hietpas, and Tony Acker. There are also many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Glen (Phyllis) Kirschenlore, by Ralph's parents George and Elizabeth Acker, and his brothers George (Lois) Acker and Harold (Althea) Acker.
A private service for Carol is being planned with burial in Riverside Cemetery.
For more information or to share a memory of Carol, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
