Carol J. Blenke



Neenah - Carol J. Blenke, age 61, died at her home on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Appleton on December 10, 1957, the daughter of Milton and Martha (Van Grinsven) Vanden Bosch. Carol married Tim Blenke at St. Al's Church in Kaukauna on June 22, 1979. She graduated from U.W. Oshkosh with a degree in computer science and worked at Applied Industrial Technologies for the last 26 years. Carol was an intelligent, creative and talented person who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, cooking and was famous for her apple pie. Carol enjoyed taking long power walks with her husband.



Her kind and generous soul touched many. Carol is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tim; parents, Milton and Martha Vanden Bosch; siblings: Leann (James) Wrobel, Tom Vanden Bosch, Susan (Steven) Rammer, Jane (Douglas) Schneider, and Paul (Michelle) Vanden Bosch; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mike (Diane) Blenke, Patrick (Mary) Blenke, Peggy Blenke, Ella Blenke and William Blenke Jr. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.



Carol was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, William and Elizabeth Blenke Sr.; and sister-in-law, Debbie Vanden Bosch.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Steve Vande Hey officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



Carol was a Fantastic Wife, Greatest Friend and Tremendous Companion. The family would like to thank all and everyone who prayed for Carol through this difficult time. Our deepest appreciation to Carol's caregivers Susan, Lisa, Dr. Zach and Emily, Cody, Kathy, and Leann.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary