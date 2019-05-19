|
Carol J. Harper
Appleton - Carol Jean Harper went to her heavenly home May 14, 2019, at the age of 86.
As a loving wife and mother, she accompanied her husband wherever his responsibilities took him and made a home.
Born in Ramsey County, Minnesota on February 2, 1933, she was the third and youngest child of Carl Wilhelm Johnson and Florence Johnson, nee Schelen.
She graduated Harding High School in 1950 in St. Paul and married the love of her life and high school classmate, Glenn D. Harper October 5, 1951. Her life of family movement took her from Minnesota to Missouri, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin,
In addition to her family, she loved bowling. Hahn's Lanes 600 Club mugs were proudly displayed in her kitchen. When heart disease took this activity away from her, she concentrated on her other great passion, reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ardietta, and brother William. She is survived by her sons David and Thomas (Dianne) as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral is planned for May 23. For more information or to share a memory of Carol, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Special thanks go to the nurses of ThedaCare for making her last months at home possible.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019