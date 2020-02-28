Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Carol J. Schultz

Carol J. Schultz

Menasha - Carol J. Schultz, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1934 in Manitowoc, WI to the late Clement and Flora (Spaeth) Scott. She graduated from Lincoln High in Manitowoc and Fox Valley Tech in 1972 as a LPN. Carol married John Hartman in 1953, and he preceded her in death in 1957. She later married Melvin Schultz in 1959, and he preceded her in death in 2016.

She is survived by her children: Christine (John) Hartman Gehrke, Patricia Hartman Leach, Karen (Larry) Vander Hyden, Michael (Peggy) Schultz, Doug (Traci) Schultz, Jean (Mark) Larson, Cindy O'Brien; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held. Carol will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Melvin at Greenlawn Memorial Park - Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum in Neenah.

Carol's family would like to give a warm thank you to American Grand and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Road, Menasha

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
