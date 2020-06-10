Carol Jane TylerGreenville - Carol Jane Tyler, age 85 of Greenville, passed away on June 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Residence with her daughter by her side. She was born on August 27, 1934 to the late Carl and Esther (Voeks) Schroeder at New London, WI; Borchard Clinic. She was a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Ellington where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She was also a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir and was a member of the ladies aid there. Carol also worked at Pacon Corporation for 38 and half years, and belonged to the quarter century club. She also loved her flower beds and feeding the birds. Carol married Eugene (Zeke) Tyler on December 1, 1962. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage until his passing on December 7, 2009.Carol is survived by her daughter: Dawn (Randy) O'Connor also brothers: Earl (Suzanne) Schroeder, Donald (Margaret) Schroeder, Duane (Karen) Schroeder, and Gordon (Jean) Schroeder. Sisters: Jeanette Strobel, Doris Culver, Barbara Bahr. Sister-in-laws: Nancy Schroeder, Shirley Dey, Judy Tyler, Mae Tyler and Valorie Tyler. Brother-in-Law: Joe Verhassalt and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene Tyler. Granddaughter: Emily O'Connor. Brother: Larry Schroeder, Sister: JoAnne Verhassalt. Brother-in-laws: Merl (Smokey) Stobel, James Guyette, Gordon Bahr, Donald Dey, Ronald Tyler, Russell Tyler, Larry Tyler. Sister-in-law: Valarie (Arvid) Dean. Nephew Brandon Bahr and Great Niece: Hayley Guyette.Funeral Service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home (2211 N Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911) Rev. Ronald Ash will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park.The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Residence for their compassionate care and kindness. We would also like to say Thank You to all of Carol's wonderful neighbors and friends for all their help and kindness through the years.