Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
2331 E. Lourdes Drive
Appleton, WI
1942 - 2019
Appleton - Carol J. DeWitt, age 77, of Appleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 21, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1942, daughter of the late Martin and Evelyn (Buss) Van Domelen. Carol married Robert "Bob" DeWitt on November 7, 1964, and together they celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2016.

Carol graduated from Appleton High School and worked at Appleton Papers for over 30 years before her retirement in 2002. Carol enjoyed reading, watching football, shows at the PAC and trips to the casino. She always looked forward to playing cards with her card club every other Wednesday, a group of friends she has been playing cards with for almost 60 years. Carol enjoyed volunteering at St. Bernadette Catholic Church but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She loved lunch dates with her sisters and spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her children: Scott (Cassandra) DeWitt, Troy (Kelley) DeWitt, Bobbi Jo (Ryan) Paschke and Nick (Molly) DeWitt; grandchildren: Parker, Alexandra, Prescott, Tanner (Kharley), Madyson, Eli, Jacob, Wyatt, Aidan, Kelsey, Gabriel, Riley and Rayna; siblings: Jan (Keith) Reffke, Diane Stalzer and Judith Lauer; in-laws: Mary Brown, Rojean DeWitt, Ken Huss and Bill (Dorothy) DeWitt; and many other family and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; an infant daughter, Tina Marie DeWitt; parents, Martin and Evelyn Van Domelen; Bob's parents, Anton and Minnie DeWitt; in-laws: Orville Stalzer, Anton DeWitt, Theresa Halverson, Rose Huss and Frank DeWitt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 E. Lourdes Drive, Appleton. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The DeWitt family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and cardiology team at Theda Care for their compassionate care given to Carol throughout the years.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
