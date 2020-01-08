|
Town of Center - Carol Jean Lutzewitz (nee Jenkel), age 69, of the Town of Center, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Carol was born on June 29, 1950 in Appleton, daughter of the late James and Margaret (Woods) Jenkel. On April 27, 1974, she was united in marriage to George Lutzewitz Jr. The couple enjoyed 45 years together.
Carol graduated with the class of 68 at Hortonville High School. Following high school she was employed by K-Mart for over 22 years in the lawn and garden department. She then worked at Gordman's and most recently at Burlington. Carol enjoyed camping, spending time in Wabeno, gardening, baking and cooking, and traveling - but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved vacationing with close friends and family also.
Carol will be missed by her husband of 45 years, George; two sons: Christopher (Savannah) and Kevin (Kimberly); her daughter, Sara (Chris) Genske; 6 grandchildren: Seth Genske (girlfriend Kendra), Kelsey Genske, Keagen and Karson Lutzewitz, and James and Jaelyn; 2 brothers-in-law: Steve and Chuck (Bonnie) Lutzewitz; and a sister-in-law, Sue Lutzewitz. She is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and a very special cousin Julie Lee.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Margaret Jenkel; a brother, Daniel Jenkel; in-laws George Lutzewitz Sr., Marie Lutzewitz, and Ron Lutzewitz.
A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, January 11th at Trinity Lutheran Church, W6399 County Rd O, Town of Ellington, with Rev. Ron Ash officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 9 am until 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to express a special thank you to ThedaCare in Appleton for the compassionate care given to Carol.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020