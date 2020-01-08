Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lutzewitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jean Lutzewitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jean Lutzewitz Obituary
Town of Center - Carol Jean Lutzewitz (nee Jenkel), age 69, of the Town of Center, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Carol was born on June 29, 1950 in Appleton, daughter of the late James and Margaret (Woods) Jenkel. On April 27, 1974, she was united in marriage to George Lutzewitz Jr. The couple enjoyed 45 years together.

Carol graduated with the class of 68 at Hortonville High School. Following high school she was employed by K-Mart for over 22 years in the lawn and garden department. She then worked at Gordman's and most recently at Burlington. Carol enjoyed camping, spending time in Wabeno, gardening, baking and cooking, and traveling - but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved vacationing with close friends and family also.

Carol will be missed by her husband of 45 years, George; two sons: Christopher (Savannah) and Kevin (Kimberly); her daughter, Sara (Chris) Genske; 6 grandchildren: Seth Genske (girlfriend Kendra), Kelsey Genske, Keagen and Karson Lutzewitz, and James and Jaelyn; 2 brothers-in-law: Steve and Chuck (Bonnie) Lutzewitz; and a sister-in-law, Sue Lutzewitz. She is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and a very special cousin Julie Lee.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Margaret Jenkel; a brother, Daniel Jenkel; in-laws George Lutzewitz Sr., Marie Lutzewitz, and Ron Lutzewitz.

A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, January 11th at Trinity Lutheran Church, W6399 County Rd O, Town of Ellington, with Rev. Ron Ash officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 9 am until 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

The family would like to express a special thank you to ThedaCare in Appleton for the compassionate care given to Carol.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent