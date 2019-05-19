|
|
Carol Jean Stratton
Neenah - Carol Jean Stratton, age 89, died on May 17, 2019. She was born September 18, 1929 in Appleton, WI to the late Louis E and Ann Marie Wolf. She is survived by her husband David Stratton, her four children; Michael (Susie) Stratton, Therese (Mark) Cheslock, Steven (Linda), Stratton, and Dianne (Shane) DeGroot, grandchildren; James Stratton, Joe ( Kim) Stratton, Chris (Mollie) Stratton, Kathie (Chelsie) Hansen-Stratton, Michelle Cheslock (Bob Raatz) , David (Marki) Cheslock, Nicholas (Courtney) Marks, and great grand children; Logan and Melanie Stratton, Daniel and Reese Stratton, Della Hansen-Stratton, Owen Nelsen, Brynn Cheslock, and Tenley Marks.
She is further survived by sister-in-law Shirley Rae and many nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her in-laws Alvin and Stella Stratton, sister Grace (Walter) Koller, Helene Sievers, brothers-in-law, James Rae, Donald Stratton and sister-in-law Marilyn Stratton .
The funeral liturgy will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second Street, Menasha, on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:30 AM with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation at the church from 9:30 AM until time of services. Interment at St Mary Cemetery Menasha.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019