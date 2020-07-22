Carol JennemanAppleton - Carol Jean Jenneman, 85 of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Century Oaks Assisted Living in Appleton. She was born on October 14, 1934 in Antigo. The daughter of Henry and Mary Delphine (Miller) Brenecke. On May 24, 1954 she married Eugene "Gene" Jenneman at St. Therese Catholic Church in Appleton. In her free time she enjoyed reading, traveling especially to the out west and to the cottage on Legend Lake. Carol also enjoyed spending time with her cats and especially with her family and friends.Carol is survived by: (2)Children: Carrie (Paul) Kryszak of Appleton, and Donald (Cindy) Jenneman of Appleton. (5)Grandchildren: Kevin, Kristin, Kelly, Stacy, and William. (3)Great-Grandchildren: Keenan, Chloe, and Mason. Sister: Mary "Joan" Grimmer of Minnesota and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Eugene "Gene" Jenneman in 2012, and sister: Barbara Gietman.Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home (2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911). Fr. Jim Leary will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing is encouraged. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.A Special Thank You to all the staff at Century Oaks Assisted Living. You cared for her as if she was your own.